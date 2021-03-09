Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $46.53 Million Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,849,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,978 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.51% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $46,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 289,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $760,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 149,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $11,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 53,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,173,391.11. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,123.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.38. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.