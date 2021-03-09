Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $50.46 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Republic Services worth $50,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after acquiring an additional 583,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,328,000 after purchasing an additional 469,515 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Republic Services by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 758,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,047,000 after purchasing an additional 301,782 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 99.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 316,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 158,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $12,634,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services stock opened at $95.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus increased their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

