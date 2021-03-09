Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,489,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,796 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.93% of NOW worth $46,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in NOW by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NOW by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in NOW by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NOW by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DNOW opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.14. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. Analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DNOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Cowen raised their target price on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

