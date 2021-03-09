Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $47.83 Million in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,562,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,828,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of FirstEnergy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,738,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 144,273 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FE stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FE. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

