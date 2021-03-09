Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $45.18 Million Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 697,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $45,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of The Blackstone Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

NYSE BX opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.05.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

