Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 615,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,734,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Cloudflare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NET opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of -158.38 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average of $64.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $9,912,965.44. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total transaction of $4,270,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 759,322 shares of company stock valued at $61,459,082. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

