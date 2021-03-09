Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 587,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Emerson Electric as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $92.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.01 and a 200 day moving average of $76.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

