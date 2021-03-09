Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,440,529 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.47% of Hudbay Minerals worth $45,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HBM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays cut Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.26%.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

