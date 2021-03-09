Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,484,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 103,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of América Móvil worth $50,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 30.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,033,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,205 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,413,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,487,000 after purchasing an additional 315,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 25.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 234,220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 129.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 285,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 160,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 74,035 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMX stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

