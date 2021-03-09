Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,710,570 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 951,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group worth $47,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,960,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 651,928 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,044,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 504,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 422,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

SMFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

