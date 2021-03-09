Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,230,900 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,493,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,230,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.53% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $44,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,003,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 89,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

