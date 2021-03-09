Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 20,800 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,243,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.70% of RE/MAX worth $45,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 30,792 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,458,000 after acquiring an additional 285,920 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point cut RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 3,204 shares of company stock valued at $128,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMAX opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.48 million, a PE ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

