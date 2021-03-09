Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 220,032 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,493,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 220,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.23% of PGT Innovations worth $50,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. Equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $238,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,742.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

