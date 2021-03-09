Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 221,223 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,091,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,223 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.93% of TreeHouse Foods worth $46,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

NYSE THS opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -537.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

