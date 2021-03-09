Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 335,063 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,837 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 335,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $49,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,139,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 387,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM stock opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $97.83. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $1.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.