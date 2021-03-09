Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 354,169 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 354,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.26% of Xperi worth $49,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Xperi in the third quarter worth $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Xperi in the third quarter worth $63,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xperi in the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

XPER opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

