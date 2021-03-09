Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 37,500 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of KLA worth $44,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in KLA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in KLA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC raised its position in KLA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in KLA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Argus lifted their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Shares of KLAC opened at $274.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.92. KLA Co. has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $342.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.