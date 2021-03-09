Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 438,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Activision Blizzard worth $46,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after acquiring an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 54,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

