Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.26% of Stamps.com worth $45,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 29,028 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $5,996,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,625 shares of company stock valued at $12,757,291. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $170.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.40. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $95.67 and a one year high of $325.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.73 and its 200-day moving average is $223.29.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

