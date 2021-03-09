Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 8,913 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.36% of National HealthCare worth $44,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NHC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 827.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 76,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 67,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 40,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,820,000 after buying an additional 33,789 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,018,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 123,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

NHC opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.19. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $55.88 and a 1 year high of $80.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.