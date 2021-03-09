Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 897,546 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,849,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 897,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.48% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $46,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

AQN opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

