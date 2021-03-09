Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 898,826 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,571,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 898,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.26% of Rambus worth $44,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,910,000 after buying an additional 635,760 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,185,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,556,000 after buying an additional 154,123 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 113,323 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 522,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 52,425 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 65,103 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $240,629.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,107.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

