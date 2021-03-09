Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $50.74 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 736,238 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,742,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of D.R. Horton as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 6,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHI opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $84.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.