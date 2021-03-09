Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,164,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 348,601 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of CRH worth $49,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in CRH by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 685,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,188,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $21,093,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 415,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 42,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 393,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $47.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.37.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

