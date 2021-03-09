Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 349,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 728,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.18% of Wingstop worth $46,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

NASDAQ WING opened at $116.17 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.02.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

WING has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.