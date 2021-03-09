Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.06

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.06 and last traded at $43.94, with a volume of 12568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Renasant alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In related news, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $372,831.20. Insiders sold 48,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,990 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $21,102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 846.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 386,530 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Renasant by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 113,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Renasant by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.