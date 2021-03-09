renBTC Price Up 14.4% Over Last Week (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for about $54,435.08 or 0.99383399 BTC on exchanges. renBTC has a market capitalization of $758.92 million and approximately $92.16 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, renBTC has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.82 or 0.00530957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00069879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00061298 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00077777 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $288.27 or 0.00526303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00076673 BTC.

renBTC’s total supply is 13,942 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

