Render Token One Day Volume Reaches $253,857.00 (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Render Token has a total market cap of $45.26 million and approximately $253,857.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Render Token has traded up 35.8% against the dollar. One Render Token token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000597 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00055431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.62 or 0.00781256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00026519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00065387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00030414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00041071 BTC.

Render Token is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 506,824,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,906,247 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

