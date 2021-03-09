Rentberry Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded up 48.8% against the US dollar. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $381,667.40 and $545.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00056876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.09 or 0.00801325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00067548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00031483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00041641 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

