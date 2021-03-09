Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RPTX. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

RPTX stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 34,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $1,178,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,212 shares of company stock worth $3,967,634.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $774,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

