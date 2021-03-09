Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Director Robert Herman Hartheimer Sells 5,000 Shares

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Herman Hartheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of Repay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

RPAY stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 641,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,250. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPAY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,756,000 after buying an additional 1,654,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,245,000 after buying an additional 164,323 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Repay by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,829,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,847,000 after acquiring an additional 203,267 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Repay by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,661,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,045,000 after acquiring an additional 151,952 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Repay by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,650,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,777,000 after acquiring an additional 275,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

