Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Director Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Robert Herman Hartheimer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 8th, Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of Repay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00.
Shares of RPAY stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.51. 641,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,250. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $28.42.
RPAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,756,000 after buying an additional 1,654,384 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,312,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,996,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Repay by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,632 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,628,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.
About Repay
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.
