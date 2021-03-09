Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Repay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.27. 15,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Repay has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

