Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Sells $4,165,161.00 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,210,464.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RGEN stock traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.48. The company had a trading volume of 474,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.32, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGEN. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

