Request (REQ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.31 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Request coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0909 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $90.88 million and $1.31 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00056686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $423.72 or 0.00776549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00027050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00065100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00030075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,884 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,883 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

