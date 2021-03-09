Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ardelyx, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ardelyx in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARDX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

ARDX opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $564.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ardelyx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,860,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 25,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $306,600.00. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $27,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

