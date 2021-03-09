Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 9th (AAP, AVRO, AZO, BBY, CHWY, CLOV, DBTX, DCTH, DGII, EAHGF)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, March 9th:

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts Inc alerts:

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY). They issued a sell rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Investec assumed coverage on shares of Eco Animal Health (OTCMKTS:EAHGF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND). They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI). They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI). They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Rowe started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI). Rowe issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW). The firm issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of RH (NYSE:RH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.