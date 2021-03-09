Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 8th (AGK, AZN, ESVIF, PKIUF, RAT, RCPUF, SNCAF, TCNGF, TNEYF, TRVCF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 8th:

Aggreko (LON:AGK) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 880 ($11.50). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF)

had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $1.25 to $1.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1.50 to $1.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $48.00 to $49.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $19.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $17.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $14.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $3.25. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $4.00 to $4.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $43.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $0.80 to $1.25. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $0.45 to $0.75. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

