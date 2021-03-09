Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 8th (AGK, AZN, ESVIF, PKIUF, RAT, RCPUF, SNCAF, TCNGF, TNEYF, TRVCF)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021


Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 8th:

Aggreko (LON:AGK) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 880 ($11.50). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $1.25 to $1.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1.50 to $1.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $48.00 to $49.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $19.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $17.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $14.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $3.25. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $4.00 to $4.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $43.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $0.80 to $1.25. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $0.45 to $0.75. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

