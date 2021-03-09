Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 9th (ABCM, ACAD, AEO, AIR, AIT, AJX, ALSN, AMBA, AME, AMH)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 9th:

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $26.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Abcam plc alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $44.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $42.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $66.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €105.00 ($123.53) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $11.50 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $115.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $130.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $128.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $140.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $52.00 to $82.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $4.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $106.00 to $100.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $19.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $64.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $67.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $8.20. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $290.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $19.50 to $22.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) had its price target boosted by Brookline Capital Management from $7.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $104.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $6.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $27.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $116.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $82.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $365.00 to $435.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $240.00 to $225.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $85.00 to $90.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $83.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target lowered by Argus from $455.00 to $400.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €19.00 ($22.35) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €10.50 ($12.35) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €28.00 ($32.94) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €24.00 ($28.24) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $11.00 to $13.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $5.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $15.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $12.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $75.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $75.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $55.00 to $77.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $6.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $58.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $10.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $120.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $105.00 to $130.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $49.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $19.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $20.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $106.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $39.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $70.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $220.00 to $230.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $49.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $31.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $82.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $80.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) was given a €8.50 ($10.00) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $30.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $75.00 to $85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $22.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $120.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $275.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $260.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp to $75.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $35.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €127.00 ($149.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $7.00 to $10.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $205.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $205.00 to $188.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $229.00 to $210.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $220.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $200.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $38.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $180.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $332.00 to $340.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $282.00 to $294.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $327.00 to $336.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €57.00 ($67.06) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €145.00 ($170.59) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $20.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.