Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for C3.ai (AI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) in the last few weeks:

3/8/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $151.00 to $141.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $140.00 to $120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – C3.ai had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $193.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of C3.ai stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.21. 23,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,819. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

