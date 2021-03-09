Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cascades (CADNF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS: CADNF) recently:

3/3/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $19.00 to $19.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $16.50 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $18.50 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Cascades had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/21/2021 – Cascades is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Cascades was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.93. 540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. Cascades Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $13.93.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

