Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 9th (AALBF, ACAD, ADPT, BCO, BKH, BNFT, CI, CPT, FFBC, GPX)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 9th:

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $61.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $74.00.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $264.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $229.00.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a $108.00 target price on the stock.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $17.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $20.50 target price on the stock.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a $84.00 target price on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $1,730.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1,640.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $76.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $91.00 target price on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $14.50 target price on the stock.

