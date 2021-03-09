Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 9th (AALBF, ACAD, ADPT, BCO, BKH, BNFT, CI, CPT, FFBC, GPX)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021


Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 9th:

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $61.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $74.00.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $264.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $229.00.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a $108.00 target price on the stock.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $17.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $20.50 target price on the stock.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a $84.00 target price on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $1,730.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1,640.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $76.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $91.00 target price on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $14.50 target price on the stock.

