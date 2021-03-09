Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 8th (AKAM, ALB, ALTR, ARKAY, BCSF, BHCCF, BMO, BMRN, BNS, BYND)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, March 8th:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. KeyCorp currently has $119.00 target price on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $186.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $174.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark (OTCMKTS:BHCCF) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating. CIBC currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $220.00 price target on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $145.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $122.00.

Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $232.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $207.00.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $185.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $94.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $82.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $130.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $86.00 target price on the stock.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.50.

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the stock.

Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $6.50 price target on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $62.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $51.00 target price on the stock.

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Barrington Research currently has $71.00 price target on the stock.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $541.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $501.00.

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.