Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 8th (AKAM, ALB, ALTR, ARKAY, BCSF, BHCCF, BMO, BMRN, BNS, BYND)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, March 8th:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. KeyCorp currently has $119.00 target price on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $186.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $174.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark (OTCMKTS:BHCCF) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating. CIBC currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $220.00 price target on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $145.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $122.00.

Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $232.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $207.00.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $185.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $94.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $82.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $130.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $86.00 target price on the stock.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.50.

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the stock.

Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $6.50 price target on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $62.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $51.00 target price on the stock.

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Barrington Research currently has $71.00 price target on the stock.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $541.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $501.00.

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

