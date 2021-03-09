Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 9th (AA, ASYS, BHP, BRK.B, BRY, CDEV, CTTAY, DDD, EPAM, ETN)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 9th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Roth Capital currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $273.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Berkshire have outperformed the industry in a year. The company is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies measured by premium volume. Berkshire's inorganic growth story remains impressive with strategic acquisitions. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and indicates the company's financial flexibility. Continued insurance business growth fuels increase in float, drive earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses are delivering improved results with increased revenues over the past few years. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility and also affects the property and casualty underwriting results of Berkshire. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind for the company.”

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an accumulate rating to a buy rating.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an accumulate rating to a buy rating.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating. Loop Capital currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was upgraded by analysts at VTB Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $155.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.

Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $16.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus currently has $140.00 target price on the stock.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a hold rating to an accumulate rating.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. DA Davidson currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. KeyCorp currently has $518.00 price target on the stock.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an accumulate rating to a buy rating.

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $44.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.

