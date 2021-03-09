Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Boralex (BRLXF)

Boralex (OTCMKTS: BRLXF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/4/2021 – Boralex was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

2/26/2021 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Boralex was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/26/2021 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $59.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Boralex was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/21/2021 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $46.25 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Boralex was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

1/13/2021 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $43.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. Boralex Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $44.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.45.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

