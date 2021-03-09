Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for LivePerson (LPSN)

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/4/2021 – LivePerson was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – LivePerson had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – LivePerson had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $73.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – LivePerson had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – LivePerson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

2/26/2021 – LivePerson was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

2/26/2021 – LivePerson was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/26/2021 – LivePerson had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $72.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – LivePerson had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – LivePerson had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $73.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – LivePerson had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/26/2021 – LivePerson had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – LivePerson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

1/19/2021 – LivePerson had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $64.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – LivePerson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

1/11/2021 – LivePerson was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

Shares of LPSN opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $72.23.

Get LivePerson Inc alerts:

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 153,416 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $8,611,240.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,200,837.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,012 shares of company stock worth $15,295,913 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.