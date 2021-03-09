Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Paramount Resources (PRMRF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS: PRMRF) recently:

3/4/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $9.00 to $11.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $10.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.75 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Paramount Resources had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/9/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $10.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.75 to $11.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Paramount Resources was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/28/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $5.00 to $6.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.50 to $8.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $3.50 to $4.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.85.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

