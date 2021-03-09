Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Snap (SNAP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Snap (NYSE: SNAP):

3/2/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $62.00 to $76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $61.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $70.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.00.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $81.50.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $57.00 to $75.00.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $65.00 to $83.00.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $61.00 to $84.00.

2/24/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $74.00.

2/22/2021 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $40.00.

2/9/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $50.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Huber Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $40.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $34.50 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $40.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research to $81.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $43.00 to $61.00.

2/1/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Snap had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

1/25/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Snap is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

1/12/2021 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SNAP traded up $3.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,200,594. The company has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.31. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,029,615.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,660,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,735,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,421,819.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1,949.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 173,103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Snap by 138.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 409,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 237,667 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 3,164.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,931 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

