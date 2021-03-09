Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Vericel (VCEL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2021 – Vericel had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Vericel had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2021 – Vericel was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

2/25/2021 – Vericel had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Vericel had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Vericel was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/22/2021 – Vericel had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $45.00 to $56.00.

2/16/2021 – Vericel had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $60.00.

1/28/2021 – Vericel was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

1/25/2021 – Vericel had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $37.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Vericel had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $27.50 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Vericel had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Vericel was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/9/2021 – Vericel was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

VCEL opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4,075,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Get Vericel Co alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Vericel by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Vericel by 70.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.