Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Boyd Group Services (BYDGF)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021


Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS: BYDGF):

  • 3/5/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/26/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/19/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $249.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/16/2021 – Boyd Group Services was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF remained flat at $$174.39 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.04. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a one year low of $91.64 and a one year high of $183.00.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

