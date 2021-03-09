Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Boyd Group Services (BYDGF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS: BYDGF):

3/5/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $249.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Boyd Group Services was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF remained flat at $$174.39 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.04. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a one year low of $91.64 and a one year high of $183.00.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

